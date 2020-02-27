Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Giants, Colts Interested in Star Free Agent

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts are reportedly among the teams expected to have interest in defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Clowney, 27, spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks after playing for the Houston Texans during his first five NFL campaigns.

Injuries limited Clowney to just 13 games last season, and he finished with 31 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, three sacks and one interception.

A nagging core muscle injury that resulted in Clowney undergoing offseason surgery was primarily to blame for Clowney's dip in production.

The 2014 No. 1 overall pick set career highs with the Texans in 2017 with 59 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He followed that up with 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks the following season, Clowney was named a Pro Bowler both years and is a three-time Pro Bowler overall.

With 32 sacks and 71 tackles for loss in his NFL career, Clowney is a valuable player since he is equally capable at rushing the passer and stopping the run.

The Giants and Colts are undoubtedly two teams that could use some help up front. The G-Men were 22nd in the NFL in sacks last season with 36, and the Colts were tied for 15th with 41. The Giants were also 20th against the run in 2019, while the Colts were seventh.

New York is lacking in terms of outside pass-rushers, especially with defensive end Leonard Williams and 2019 sack leader Markus Golden set to hit free agency.

The Colts' leading sack artist, Justin Houston, is slated to return in 2020, but Jabaal Sheard is heading to free agency after ranking second on the team in sacks among defensive linemen with 4.5.

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Giants and Colts figure to be in the hunt for Clowney's services is their salary cap space. According to Spotrac, the Giants have the sixth-most cap space at $73.3 million, and the Colts are second at $86.1 million.

The Seahawks figure to be in the mix to bring Clowney back into the fold as well, but they are 10th in cap space at $59.7 million, so they don't have the same resources available as the aforementioned teams.

Even though Clowney was banged up last season and didn't have the type of year most expected, he is an elite-level talent, and he will be paid like one on the open market.