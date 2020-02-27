Jon Gruden Jabs Antonio Brown: Raiders Done in by 'Frozen Feet and Fried Feet'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2020
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden took a shot at Antonio Brown for the controversial wide receiver's antics with the team last season prior to being released. 

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gruden said Oakland wideouts were done in by "frozen feet and fried feet" in 2019.

Oakland acquired Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2019. 

Brown's feet became a major talking point in Raiders training camp last August because of a mysterious injury that was keeping him off the field. 

Chris Simms of PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talks' Mike Florio) reported the seven-time Pro Bowler burned his feet entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear and suffered frostbite. 

During an episode of Hard Knocks on HBO, Brown showed off the damage done to his feet:   

Brown's feet turned out to be the start of his problems as a member of the Raiders. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown's absence from Raiders practice had "more to do with his helmet than with his feet." The veteran wideout lost a grievance against the NFL to keep the helmet he had been wearing his entire career rather than the league's newly designed models. 

General manager Mike Mayock seemed to issue Brown an ultimatum to return to the team amid his helmet dispute: "At this point we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out."

On Sept. 4, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Brown used disparaging language toward Mayock when the two had a confrontation stemming from him being fined by the team for not practicing.

The Raiders released Brown on Sept. 7, two days before their season opener against the Denver Broncos. 

