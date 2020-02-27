Deontay Wilder Planning Costume for Tyson Fury Rematch Despite Issues in Loss

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

After blaming his elaborate walkout costume for his loss to Tyson Fury last Saturday, Deontay Wilder is apparently planning to wear another unique outfit for their third matchup.

Cosmo Lombino and Donato Crowley, who work for the company that designed Wilder's costume, told TMZ Sports the former WBC heavyweight champion reached out to them about designing his next outfit.

"Deontay Wilder called me at home last night," Crowley said. "We had an extensive, honest conversation that put confusion and rumors to rest."

Lombino added Wilder was "very clear that he looks forward to future collaborations."

Wilder suffered the first loss of his career Saturday when his corner threw in the towel midway through the seventh round of his bout with Fury. The Bronze Bomber told Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole he "didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight" because of the 40-pound costume he wore to the ring that honored Black History Month.

The contract both fighters signed for their second bout stipulated either one could exercise an option for a third bout. Wilder told ESPN's Dan Rafael he will have another fight with Fury and is targeting matchup for this summer.

Wilder and Fury fought to a draw in their first meeting in December 2018. Fury dominated the second matchup, scoring knockdowns in the third and fifth rounds before the seventh-round TKO.