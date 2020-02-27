Cubs' Brad Wieck Undergoes Procedure for Abnormal Heartbeat; Return Timeline TBD

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Wieck will miss an undetermined amount of time after he underwent a procedure to correct an abnormal heartbeat.

Per an official statement from the Cubs (h/t ESPN's Jesse Rogers), Wieck had a cardiac ablation earlier this week at Northwestern Hospital.

"Brad will rest and rehab for the next week and be evaluated further to establish a timeline for resumption of pitching activities towards the end of the next week," the team said.

Per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, Wieck's abnormal heartbeat was discovered through an EKG he took as part of his pre-spring training physical.

Wieck, 28, is entering his first full season with the Cubs. The left-hander was acquired from the San Diego Padres for Carl Edwards Jr. before the July 31 trade deadline last year.

After posting a 6.57 ERA in 30 appearances for the Padres, Wieck emerged as a solid piece of Chicago's bullpen down the stretch in 2019. He had a 3.60 ERA with 18 strikeouts and two hits allowed in 10 innings.

Wieck is expected to be one of Chicago's key lefty relievers in 2020, barring a lengthy absence.

The Cubs will open the regular season March 26 at Miller Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.