Joe Burrow Rumors: QB Was 'Exceptional' in Bengals Meeting, 'A Lock' to Go No. 1

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After the Cincinnati Bengals met with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at the NFL Scouting Combine, there is reportedly a strong belief that Cincinnati will take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Appearing Thursday on ESPN's Get Up, NFL reporter Jeff Darlington said he spoke with someone who was in the meeting with Burrow, and that person called the Heisman Trophy winner "exceptional." Darlington added that Burrow feels like a "lock" to go to the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick.

With the Bengals going back and forth on veteran Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback last season, and Burrow making history with 60 touchdown passes, Burrow as been the favorite to go first overall ever since Cincinnati locked down the No. 1 selection.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.