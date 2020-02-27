AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT in Ratings Battle Ahead of Revolution PPV

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

The go-home episode of AEW Dynamite prior to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view bested WWE NXT in viewership Wednesday night.

According to William R. Washington of the RBR: Weekly Wrestling Talk podcast, AEW Dynamite on TNT averaged 865,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast, while NXT on USA Network garnered 717,000 viewers.

Dynamite featured the final build before Revolution and it was bookended by two key segments, the first being a 30-minute Iron Man match between Kenny Omega and Pac to open the show.

Omega and Pac went back and forth in an entertaining affair and were tied 1-1 at the conclusion of the 30 minutes, but they went to overtime and Omega managed to pick up the win with a knee to the face followed by a One-Winged Angel.

The main event of Dynamite was a weigh-in featuring AEW World champion Chris Jericho and No. 1 contender Jon Moxley ahead of their title match at Revolution. Not surprisingly, the segment devolved into chaos with Jericho getting busted open by a Moxley headbutt and both Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin running down to get their hands on Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara, respectively.

Also Jurassic Express beat Guevara, Santana and Ortiz in a six-man tag, Best Friends beat The Butcher and The Blade, and Hikaru Shida won a four-way match that also included Big Swole, Shanna and Yuka Sakazaki.

NXT was headlined by a first-time-ever match, as Charlotte Flair had her first NXT match in four years against Bianca Belair. While Belair pushed The Queen to the limit, Charlotte prevailed over The EST to close out the show.

Flair attacked Belair after the match, but NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley made the save ahead of her title defense against Charlotte at WrestleMania.

Also, Tommaso Ciampa beat Austin Theory in an entertaining match before getting taken out by Johnny Gargano. After the attack, Johnny Wrestling seemed to tease a match against Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.

Other key moments included Imperium attacking Finn Balor to potentially set up a match against United Kingdom champion Walter and Velveteen Dream challenging Roderick Strong to a steel cage match on next week's NXT.

Both Dynamite and NXT should be newsworthy shows next week, as Dynamite will feature fallout from Revolution and NXT will continue to build toward TakeOver, which is about one month away.

