Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Winning Super Bowl 'Makes You Want to Go Back Again'

Travis Kelce isn't satisfied with only one Super Bowl appearance.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and said his team's Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers "makes you want to go back again."

Kelce finished the 31-20 win with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, which came in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit.

Fortunately for Kelce, it is not difficult to envision Kansas City returning to the Super Bowl in the next few seasons. After all, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is only 24 years old and already has a league MVP and Lombardi Trophy on his resume in just two seasons as a full-time starter.

With a generational quarterback leading the way and a supporting cast with playmakers such as Tyreek Hill and Kelce, the Chiefs will once again be on the short list of Super Bowl contenders in 2020.

Which is exactly what the tight end wants.