Browns Rumors: Case Keenum, Chase Daniel Expected to Be Targets in Free Agency

Baker Mayfield is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but the team is reportedly keen on adding veteran quarterbacks through free agency to help support him.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora and Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland is expected to target veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel while Case Keenum "is also under consideration."

Cabot provided context as to why:

"The Browns are looking to change the dynamics of their quarterback room and provide Baker Mayfield with a solid veteran leader who can help him grow and develop. He had that in Drew Stanton the past two seasons, but Stanton, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is set to become a free agent and the Browns are apparently leaning towards another direction."

Daniel has been a career backup since signing with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2010. The 33-year-old backed up Drew Brees until the 2013 season, and he went on to serve as a backup for the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-15) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016) before returning to New Orleans in 2017.

Daniel most recently played for the Chicago Bears in 2018 and 2019. The Missouri product has made five career starts.

Keenum has significantly more starting experience.

The 32-year-old has started 62 of the 67 games he's played in the NFL since going undrafted and signing with the Houston Texans in 2012. The University of Houston product played there until he was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams in March 2015.

Keenum is perhaps best known for his 2017 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, executing the "Minneapolis Miracle" in the divisional round to defeat the Saints on the last play and advance to the NFC Championship Game, but his stock took a hit the last two seasons. He went 6-10 as the Denver Broncos' starter in 2018 and 1-7 in Washington last season before he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The Browns could still find value for Keenum in a backup role, though, especially since newly hired head coach Kevin Stefanski got the best out of him in Minnesota as the quarterbacks coach.

Cleveland invested a No. 1 overall pick in Mayfield during the 2018 draft, so it makes sense that the franchise wants to do everything it can to get the best out of him.