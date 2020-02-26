Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Ruled out for Remainder of Season After Cardiac Episode

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a cardiac episode during a game against the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said at a press conference Bouwmeester would not play again this season and St. Louis would evaluate his future with the team later.

"It was a scary thing, but it's been going pretty good lately. And we'll continue to evaluate things as it goes," Bouwmeester said. "I'm at the point now where I feel pretty good."

