Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Ruled out for Remainder of Season After Cardiac Episode

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St. Louis Blues skates with the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL game at Gila River Arena on December 31, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Blues 3-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a cardiac episode during a game against the Anaheim Ducks earlier this month.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said at a press conference Bouwmeester would not play again this season and St. Louis would evaluate his future with the team later.

"It was a scary thing, but it's been going pretty good lately. And we'll continue to evaluate things as it goes," Bouwmeester said. "I'm at the point now where I feel pretty good."

   

