Kobe Bryant Memorial Items Removed from eBay to Prohibit Profits off Tragedy

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Items from the Kobe Bryant memorial service were removed from eBay after attendees attempted to sell items they received Monday at the Staples Center, according to TMZ Sports.

"Please note, due to sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant—eBay has made the decision to prohibit the sale of merchandise, images and mugs relating to their passing," the company wrote in an email to one seller.

"We do not allow listings that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering."

The event was a celebration of the lives Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. Speakers included Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and others in what became an emotional scene.

Fans got the opportunity to purchase tickets to the event through a lottery, with the proceeds from the sales going to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation and the MambaOnThree Fund, which supports the other victims' families. Those who attended received a variety of memorabilia items celebrating the Lakers legend and his daughter.

The items were soon listed on eBay from various sources, with one T-shirt eventually being sold for $2,025, per TMZ. There were also bundles available for up to $5,000.

However, these types of sales violated the website's policies and were removed.