10 CBB Stars Who Can Take Over the 2020 Men's NCAA Tournament

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

No stage is bigger and no lights are brighter in college basketball than March Madness. In only a handful of games, a star player can become unforgettable.

In recent years, standouts such as Steph Curry, Kemba Walker and Anthony Davis put together memorable NCAA tournament performances. They all spearheaded a run to the Elite Eight or beyond, regularly following a sensational individual game with another.

Looking ahead to the 2020 men's tournament, we're highlighting the most likely candidates for a similar surge. While the list is subjective, the choices are primarily players who are excellent scorers and/or have elite defensive skills.

It will be difficult for any player to attain legendary status. Still, these players have a captivating best-case scenario in March.