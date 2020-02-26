Jalen Hurts Rumors: NFL Teams Didn't Ask QB to Try Other Positions at Combine

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts will reportedly only work out as a quarterback during drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, no NFL teams asked Hurts to work out at another position despite speculation that it could happen.

Hurts spent his first three college seasons as a signal-caller at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma. Under the guidance of Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, Hurts finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.

During his time at Alabama, Hurts won a national championship and was named both the SEC Freshman and Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

Hurts was eventually supplanted by Tua Tagovailoa, which led to his transfer. Hurts truly came into his own as a quarterback at Oklahoma last season, completing 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 scores.

As a result of his supremely productive season, Hurts fell just short of following in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and becoming the third consecutive Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Hurts probably would have won the award most years, but LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's 60 touchdown passes were too much for the voters to ignore.

Hurts had nothing to hang his head about, though, as he led the Sooners to a Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, where they fell to LSU in the semifinals.

Per ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Hurts was asked Tuesday about the possibility of working out at a different position, but he shot down the notion: "I've always been a team-first guy, but I think I'm a quarterback. I think that's that."

Lamar Jackson fielded similar questions a couple of years ago before getting selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and then going on to win the NFL MVP award last season.

As part of his latest 2020 NFL draft big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Hurts as the No. 7 quarterback in the class behind Burrow, Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love, Washington's Jacob Eason and Georgia's Jake Fromm.

Hurts won't repeat as the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to go No. 1 overall in the draft after Mayfield and Murray, and he almost certainly won't be a first-round pick, either, but he should at least be in position to get drafted.

Jackson likely opened the eyes of many talent evaluators in terms of showing them that a high-volume running quarterback can succeed at the next level, and perhaps Hurts will be the beneficiary of that.