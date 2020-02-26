Report: Tua Tagovailoa Hip Injury 'Looked Great' After NFL Combine Medical Tests

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Alabama quarterback and 2020 NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reportedly received a positive medical report at the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa's MRIs were clean, his hip fracture was healed and there was no loss of blood flow. A source told Rapoport that everything "looked great."

Tagovailoa underwent season-ending hip surgery last season at Alabama, and he said Tuesday that he hopes to be cleared by doctors on March 9 before holding a personal pro day on April 9, which is two weeks before the draft.

Tagovailoa burst on to the scene as a freshman during the 2017 season when he relieved Jalen Hurts during the National Championship Game against Georgia and led the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind victory.

In 2018, Tagovailoa finished second to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the Heisman Trophy voting when he completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for five scores.

Tua was on pace to be named a Heisman finalist again last season with 2,840 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and just three picks through nine contests, but a hip dislocation ended his campaign prematurely.

Tagovailoa also suffered ankle injuries in both 2018 and 2019, so durability is a significant factor that teams must take into consideration before drafting him.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is widely considered the top quarterback in the 2020 draft after throwing 60 touchdown passes and winning both the Heisman Trophy and a national title last season. Given that, Burrow is likely to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are several quarterback-needy teams picking after that, so Tua shouldn't have to wait too long to hear his name called. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Tagovailoa as the No. 3 overall prospect on his latest big board, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Tua fifth.

Miller also had Tagovailoa going fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft.

Miami is an obvious fit for Tua given its need for a quarterback, but teams could look to jump ahead of the Dolphins, or the Detroit Lions could surprise and take Tagovailoa third overall if rumors of them shopping quarterback Matthew Stafford are true.

Other teams picking in the first round that could possibly use a quarterback include the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

With so many teams looking for their next franchise quarterback, it is likely that one of them will take a chance on Tagovailoa and the notion that he'll be able to stay healthy at the NFL level.