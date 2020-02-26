Olivier Giroud: 'Almost Impossible' for Chelsea to Progress After Bayern Defeat

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud has conceded that Chelsea need a miracle if they're to progress in the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Frenchman has not given up hope, though.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, he said:

"It's going to be almost impossible. We need to go there with belief, to believe that we can score. You never know. They scored three here, so we need to go there and score three and not concede. I'm not joking.

"So, we have nothing to lose, we're going to play our game maybe with more freedom."

The striker added that the one-sided nature of the contest at Stamford Bridge was "deflating" and the Blues found it "very hard to come back psychologically" after Serge Gnabry netted a quick-fire brace to set Bayern on their way early in the second half.

The former Arsenal winger broke the deadlock for Bayern in the 51st minute from a Robert Lewandowski cutback.

He netted again in the 54th minute after Lewandowski slipped him in.

The Pole got on the scoresheet himself when he converted Alphonso Davies' cross before Marcos Alonso was sent off for catching Lewandowski in the face with his arm (US, UK only, respectively):

Bayern have won all seven of their Champions League fixtures this season, including a 7-2 victory at Tottenham Hotspur in October:

Having shipped three away goals, the Blues have slim chances of progressing—not least given their recent record in the Champions League knockout phase:

They'll head to the Allianz Arena on March 18 without the suspended Alonso or Jorginho, who picked up his third yellow card of the competition on Tuesday.

What's more, Chelsea have only scored more than twice away from home on four occasions this season in all competitions: against Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton and Burnley.

Doing so against a team of Bayern's calibre will be considerably more difficult, particularly given they've only shipped three or more goals in a game twice this season.

The first was a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt under Niko Kovac; the second was against Hoffenheim earlier in February, but Bayern won that game 4-3.

Realistically, Chelsea would also need to keep a clean sheet to have a chance of progressing, and the Bavarians have only failed to find the net once all season.