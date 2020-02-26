F1 Pre-Season Testing 2020: Wednesday Times and Analysis from Barcelona

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Robert Kubica set the quickest time in Wednesday's morning session of 2020 Formula One pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

He topped the timesheet in his Alfa Romeo with a fastest lap of one minute, 16.942 seconds.

Despite the fact they only left the garage with little more than an hour of the session remaining, his closest competitors were AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon of Red Bull. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was fourth.

Morning Session Recap

Here are the times from the morning session:

It was a cool morning in Barcelona so maintaining tyre temperature was vital, as Kubica discovered just over an hour into the session:

He wasn't the only driver to encounter difficulties on Wednesday morning.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took a trip into the gravel, while Nicholas Latifi had an issue with his Williams:

After some early duelling between Hamilton and Vettel atop the timesheet, Lance Stroll of Racing Point leapfrogged the pair with a 1:17.787 on medium tyres shortly before the halfway mark.

Before long, Hamilton was back on top, but he couldn't match the time set by Kubica with less than an hour remaining in the session.

The Mercedes man did record the most laps, though, with 88, while Vettel was close behind on 84. In their 65 minutes on the track, Albon and Gasly managed 29 and 25 laps, respectively.