Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Hints Hansi Flick Could Stay on as Bayern Munich Manager

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted Hansi Flick could remain as manager beyond the end of the season after giving him a symbolic gift for his birthday.

Flick turned 55 on Monday before masterminding a 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the victory, which put Bayern within touching distance of the quarter-finals, Rummenigge presented a gift to Flick and hinted that a permanent contract could be coming his way soon, per Goal:

"Our coach turned 55 yesterday. This is a good age. We'll give you a pen in this red packet. Sometimes you sign papers with pens."

German football expert Raphael Honigstein picked up on the hint:

Flick originally took over Bayern on an interim basis in November after Niko Kovac was sacked in the wake of a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It was then confirmed in December he would stay in charge until the end of the season.

Under his stewardship, Bayern have won 15 out of 18 matches in all competitions and risen from fourth to first in the Bundesliga.

Tuesday was perhaps the best result of Flick's tenure so far.

Bayern were superior to Chelsea in every area of the pitch, and although it took them until the second half to break the deadlock in west London, the visitors were more than worthy of their 3-0 win.

Serge Gnabry scored twice in three minutes soon after the break before Alphonso Davies put the ball on a plate for Robert Lewandowski after a superb run down the left flank:

As a result of their convincing victory which will almost certainly see them advance to the last eight after March 18's second leg at the Allianz Arena, Bayern have been installed as favourites to win the Champions League this season, per Caesars Palace.

The Bundesliga title race, meanwhile, is incredibly tight with Bayern boasting just a one-point lead over RB Leipzig:

But when Kovac left the club, Bayern trailed leaders Borussia Monchengladbach by four points.

Flick has got the German champions' 2019-20 campaign back on track, and Rummenigge is at least thinking about rewarding him with a long-term deal.