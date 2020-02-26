LeBron James Outduels Zion Williamson as Lakers Beat Pelicans

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James dropped 40 points and Anthony Davis added a 21-point, 14-rebound, six-block night as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday at Staples Center.

James scored 16 of his 40 in the third quarter before helping L.A. outscore New Orleans 30-23 in the fourth to seal the nine-point win.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 34 points, and Zion Williamson added 29 in his first matchup against James.

The 44-12 Lakers won their sixth straight and eighth in nine games. They lead the Western Conference by five games over the second-place Denver Nuggets.

The Pelicans, who had won five of their last six, fell to 25-33. They sit 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final West playoff spot.

Notable Performances

Pelicans F Zion Williamson: 29 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

Pelicans F Brandon Ingram: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Pelicans PG Lonzo Ball: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 40 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 21 PTS, 14 REB, 6 BLK

Lakers G Danny Green: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST

What's Next?

The Lakers will begin a three-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET in San Francisco's Chase Center.

The Pels will return to Smoothie King Center to start a three-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.