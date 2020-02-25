No. 7 Duke Upset by Unranked Wake Forest in 2OT as Olivier Sarr Scores 25 Points

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

For the second time in a row, No. 7 Duke suffered a road loss to an unranked opponent as Wake Forest secured a 113-101 upset in double overtime Tuesday.

The Demon Deacons trailed by nine points with 81 seconds remaining in regulation but went on a furious run in the final minute, capped by a Brandon Childress game-tying three.

Childress was 0-of-10 from the field before that shot but came through when it mattered and ended with 17 points.

After an evenly matched first overtime period, the home team picked up its defense in the second overtime and nailed its free throws to finally pull out the victory.

Olivier Sarr had 25 points while Chaundee Brown added 24 to help Wake Forest (12-15, 5-12) earn by far its biggest win of the season in an otherwise lost year.

Duke (23-5, 13-4) had five players in double figures but struggled once Vernon Carey Jr. fouled out with almost four minutes left in the second half. It caused the team to fall behind Florida State and Louisville in the battle for first place in the ACC while creating question marks heading into March.

Carey ended with just 10 points, well below his average of 17.9 points per game entering the day.

Tre Jones did his job with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as well as more great defense on the perimeter, while Wendell Moore Jr. added 25 points, including 15-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Their efforts helped the Blue Devils go up by as many as 12 points in the second half, appearing ready to pull away against the overmatched opponent.

However, Wake Forest refused to quit and stormed back for the tie, much to the surprise of those watching.

Childress had struggled all night long but came through with the big shot to send the game to overtime before adding 13 more points in the two overtimes.

The Deacs also made 51.5 percent of their shots, including 6-of-11 from three-point range in an impressive offensive showing.

Meanwhile, Duke struggled from deep (26.1 percent) and had its depth tested after Carey, Javin DeLaurier and Justin Robinson all fouled out.

The team was held to just four points in the second overtime, including zero field goals. Though the team was ranked in the Top 10, there are now doubts about the squad's ability.

The Blue Devils will try to get back on track Saturday at Virginia. Wake Forest will host Notre Dame on Saturday.