2021 5-Star PG Prospect Khristian Lander Commits to Indiana over Memphis

247Sports

Archie Miller's continued rebuild of the Indiana basketball program landed a major piece Tuesday, as 5-star guard Khristian Lander announced his commitment to the Hoosiers.

Lander is a class of 2021 recruit but is considering reclassifying into the 2020 class, per Jeff Borzello of ESPN. He is currently considered the No. 11 overall player and top-ranked point guard in 2021, per 247Sports.

A Francis Joseph Reitz School product in Evansville, Indiana, Lander was also considering Memphis, Louisville and Michigan.

Lander complimented the Indiana fanbase as one of the best he's experienced.

"The fanbase is crazy there," Lander told Chris Evans of Rivals in October. "The student section goes until forever and it is pretty exciting there."

Lander would be Indiana's first commitment of the 2021 recruiting class. If he reclassifies to the 2020 class, he would be Miller's fourth commitment and first 5-star player. Lander would massively improve a group that currently ranks 28th in the country and has no players currently ranked inside the top 100 nationally, per 247Sports.