Dangerous Teams with Most Cinderella Potential in 2020 NCAA Men's Tournament

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Wofford Terriers were one of the biggest stories of the 2018-19 men's college basketball season, emerging from the Southern Conference with a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament en route to a 30-win season.

Which mid-major team could shake things up this year?

Ahead we've highlighted the seven best squads who reside outside of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) and four other major conferences (AAC, Atlantic 10, Big East and Mountain West). Perennial contender Gonzaga was also excluded from the mix.

That left us with a handful of intriguing teams to watch, and we narrowed our focus to seven mid-major teams who are projected for double-digit seeds and could be ready to step into the role of Cinderella this March.