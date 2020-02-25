Mike Vrabel Talks Titans' Free-Agency Outlook, Re-Signing Key Players

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans could face some attrition this offseason with several key offensive players set to be free agents, including Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Jack Conklin.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday on Bleacher Report's Stick to Football podcast that the team is due for change, at least in some capacity:

"It's a part of the business of football. Obviously everybody with expiring contracts there has to be decisions that are made by not only the team but also by the player. The player has to want to be back. The team has to make an effort to bring them back. And to think all those guys will be back, that's just not going to happen. There will be players we can hopefully get back and there will be ones that go on and transition on to other teams."

Tennessee also has tough decisions on players like Logan Ryan, Tajae Sharpe and others set to hit free agency.

Henry could be a priority after a breakout season where he carried the Titans offense down the stretch and was a major reason the team reached the AFC Championship Game.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson has indicated re-signing the running back is a priority.

"I mean he led the league in rushing, he built off the second half of the 2018 season that he had, he cares about his teammates, he works hard, he's great in the community and we're going to work through that one and do everything we can to try to keep him around," Robinson said, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean (h/t Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports).

With a league-high 1,540 rushing yards during the regular season and 446 yards in three postseason games, the Titans likely won't want to let him go.

There could be bigger question marks regarding Tannehill, who began the year as the backup quarterback to Marcus Mariota before taking over in October. He went 9-4 as a starter including the playoffs, but the team will have to decide whether he proved enough to earn a long-term deal.

Considering there are more established players potentially available like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers, Tennessee could have options at the position.

Meanwhile, Conklin might be the most likely to go despite starting all 16 games last season at right tackle. The Titans decided last year not to pick up his fifth-year option, letting him hit free agency this year and likely get a lot of attention on the open market.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, the tackle is on the "radar" of the Cleveland Browns.

It all creates an important offseason for Vrabel and Tennessee.