Yankees' Brett Gardner Granted Restraining Order Against Fan Gina Devasahayam

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A judge granted Brett Gardner's request for a restraining order against fan Gina Devasahayam, whom the New York Yankees outfielder says has "harassed and menaced" him and his family since 2015.

Rachel Green and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post reported Bronx Supreme Court Justice Eddie McShan granted Gardner's request Monday, a week after he filed for the order. McShan said Devasahayam "could be a danger to Gardner and his family."

Devasahayam told the New York Post that she and Gardner developed a relationship on social media despite never meeting in person. In her own court filing, Devasahayam said Gardner sends her "sexual" signals and considers herself "his future wife."

"Even though they say I'm delusional, I believe he could see it," she said after the order was granted. "The photo of him is where he has a ball in his hand and he's scratching it. You know, balling means having sex and scratching also is sexual. That's how you can interpret it."

Gardner has been married to his wife, Jessica, since 2007. The couple has two children. Devasahayam told the Post that the Gardners have a "dead marriage," and that Jessica attempts to copy her.

"I have seen his wife on social media," Devasahayam said Monday. "She copies me. She copies how I dress, she copies my poses. She's aware of it. It's like I serve as his mistress and she's his wife."

Gardner requested that Devasahayam stay at least 500 feet from him and his family. She also has to stay 500 feet away from MLB ballparks.