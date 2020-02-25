Ex-LSU WR Justin Jefferson Donated Odell Beckham Jr. CFP Cash to Church

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Since the cash Odell Beckham Jr. gave to LSU players after the College Football Playoff Championship was real, Justin Jefferson decided to do a good deed with it.

Per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Tigers star receiver revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine that he donated the money to his church.

Jefferson added LSU players "had some doubts about" taking the money from Beckham.

"We know we shouldn't have done it," he said.

After Beckham was filmed on the field after LSU's 42-25 win over Clemson handing out what appeared to be stacks of money to players, the school said in a statement it was investigating the situation.

LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson told reporters on Jan. 14, "The bills were fake bills."

Two NCAA compliance experts told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd the school and players were unlikely to face significant penalties for the situation because most of the players who received money were either graduating or declaring for the NFL draft, and the others may not have surpassed the minimum $200-$500 benefit threshold requiring them to repay the money.

Now that the money controversy appears to be behind him, Jefferson will continue to focus on getting ready for the 2020 NFL Draft. He racked up 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Tigers win their first national title since 2007.