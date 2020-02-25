Dave Gettleman Says Giants 'Open for Business' to Trade Down in 2020 NFL Draft

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020
Alerted 21m ago in the B/R App

New York Giants senior vice president & general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Coming off three consecutive losing seasons and with a roster lacking impact talent, the New York Giants are keeping an open mind heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants are "open for business" when asked about the possibility of trading down from the No. 4 pick.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vikings GM: Diggs Is Staying

    'There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Vikings GM: Diggs Is Staying

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Surprise Prospect Each Top 10 Team Could Target 😮

    Realistic shocker the Giants could make

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    1 Surprise Prospect Each Top 10 Team Could Target 😮

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Trying to Keep Henry

    Tennessee GM says the team will do ‘everything we can’ to keep Derrick Henry around

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Trying to Keep Henry

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    2nd-Year Players Poised for Breakout Seasons

    Can Julian Love make the leap in 2020?

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    2nd-Year Players Poised for Breakout Seasons

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report