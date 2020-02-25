Dave Gettleman Says Giants 'Open for Business' to Trade Down in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Coming off three consecutive losing seasons and with a roster lacking impact talent, the New York Giants are keeping an open mind heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, general manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants are "open for business" when asked about the possibility of trading down from the No. 4 pick.

