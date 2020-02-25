GM Rick Spielman Anticipates Stefon Diggs Will Play for Vikings in 2020

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he expects wide receiver Stefon Diggs to remain with the team for next season despite trade rumors.

"There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking," Spielman told reporters.

Here's a look at the Vikes GM's complete comments:

