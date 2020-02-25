Jerry Jeudy Apologizes for Star of David Necklace Worn at 2020 NFL Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Alabama wide receiver and 2020 NFL draft prospect Jerry Jeudy apologized Tuesday for wearing a Star of David necklace at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Jeudy tweeted: "Don't mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I'm sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!"

The highly touted wideout told reporters that he wore the chain because his nickname is "Jeu." The Star of David is a symbol of Judaism and is central on the flag of Israel.

Jeudy is widely considered to be among the best wide receivers in the 2020 draft class after winning the 2018 Biletnikoff Award and twice eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark during his three years at Alabama.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Jeudy as the No. 1 wideout and No. 3 overall prospect in the draft as part of his latest big board. Miller also predicted in his latest mock draft that Jeudy will be the first receiver taken in the draft, at No. 12 by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy is the headliner of a stacked wide receiver class that also includes Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, Clemson's Tee Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. and LSU's Justin Jefferson.

Jeudy and the rest of the wideouts at the combine will have their on-field workouts for scouts Thursday during prime time on NFL Network.