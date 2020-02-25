WWE Raw Ratings Down to 2.21M Ahead of Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ratings for Monday's go-home episode of Raw prior to Thursday's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia experience a drop compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday's Raw averaged 2.21 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was down from last week's 2.437 million.

The first hour started out with 2.278 million viewers and fell to 2.246 million in the second hour and 2.106 million in the final hour.

Just three days before his title defense against Ricochet at Super ShowDown, WWE champion Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw. He didn't get physical, but Paul Heyman promised that The Beast would beat Ricochet on Thursday and then go on to defeat Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

The main event of the first Raw to be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, in 15 years was Randy Orton against Kevin Owens. The match was made in the opening segment when KO interrupted The Viper to demand answers for why he injured Edge.

Owens didn't receive any concrete answers, but he did get his match. KO was screwed over by a crooked referee, however, when an official wearing a Seth Rollins shirt under his referee top executed a fast count in Orton's favor.

An enraged Owens attacked the ref and powerbombed him through a table to send a message to Rollins and continue their heated rivalry.

Another key moment on Raw included a contract signing for the Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship. It devolved into chaos after Shayna Baszler showed up and ended with Baszler and Raw women's champion Becky Lynch brawling.

Also, Rollins beat Montez Ford of The Street Profits in a singles match, Aleister Black beat Erick Rowan despite getting attacked by AJ Styles and The OC prior to the match and McIntyre took part in a compelling sit-down interview.

The final groundwork for Super ShowDown was effectively laid Monday, and Raw also did a solid job of looking ahead to Elimination Chamber.

Next week's show figures to feature some Super ShowDown fallout, and it will also be the go-home episode of Raw prior to Elimination Chamber.

