Who'll Be Bray Wyatt, John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Foes After Latest Rumors

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, which is just over five weeks away. WWE usually has its biggest matches planned out by this point, but it looks like the company may not have everything set in stone.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of CagesideSeats.com), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might be changing his mind when it comes to Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

Cena is set to return on Friday's SmackDown, and he will most likely begin whatever feud will last through 'Mania. According to another report from Meltzer (h/t Blake Oestriecher of Forbes), Elias was originally going to be the veteran's opponent at the pay-per-view.

As for The Fiend, his match at Thursday's Super ShowDown will give us an idea of what he will be doing at The Show of Shows. Goldberg defeating him for the title would likely lead to a rematch at 'Mania, but if Wyatt retains, he will need a new challenger.

Let's look at some of the best options for potential opponents for Wyatt and Cena at the biggest show of the year and why they make sense from a storyline perspective.