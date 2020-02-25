Who'll Be Bray Wyatt, John Cena's WWE WrestleMania 36 Foes After Latest RumorsFebruary 25, 2020
Who'll Be Bray Wyatt, John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 36 Foes After Latest Rumors
WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, which is just over five weeks away. WWE usually has its biggest matches planned out by this point, but it looks like the company may not have everything set in stone.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of CagesideSeats.com), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might be changing his mind when it comes to Bray Wyatt and John Cena.
Cena is set to return on Friday's SmackDown, and he will most likely begin whatever feud will last through 'Mania. According to another report from Meltzer (h/t Blake Oestriecher of Forbes), Elias was originally going to be the veteran's opponent at the pay-per-view.
As for The Fiend, his match at Thursday's Super ShowDown will give us an idea of what he will be doing at The Show of Shows. Goldberg defeating him for the title would likely lead to a rematch at 'Mania, but if Wyatt retains, he will need a new challenger.
Let's look at some of the best options for potential opponents for Wyatt and Cena at the biggest show of the year and why they make sense from a storyline perspective.
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
For all intents and purposes, Roman Reigns has become the new Cena in WWE. He is a multi-time world champion who can work in the main event or a non-title feud and make it feel important.
The Big Dog's feud with Baron Corbin has to end eventually, and when it finally does, he will be looking for a new rival he can battle at WrestleMania.
Cena and Reigns are no strangers to one another. They last clashed at No Mercy 2017 in a match that saw the former Shield leader defeat the 16-time champion.
If neither man is going to be involved in a title bout, putting them in the ring together is a great option because it pits two of the biggest stars of the last 20 years against each other.
Their last feud took place when Reigns was still establishing himself as The Big Dog of WWE. Now, both men are accomplished veterans. This match would be more about mutual respect than trying to prove one is better than the other.
John Cena vs. Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins is attempting to rule over Raw with an iron fist, and with AOP and Murphy by his side, there are few people who can stand in his way.
Like Reigns, Rollins has faced Cena before. Their last encounter took place during the famous Gauntlet match from the February 18, 2018, episode of Raw that saw The Monday Night Messiah last over an hour.
The storyline would be easy to write for a feud like this. Rollins can claim to be the undisputed leader of Raw, and Cena can return to prove him wrong.
The only problem with this bout is Cena returning to SmackDown this Friday. He will likely end up facing someone from the blue brand, which takes Rollins out of the equation.
However, returning on Friday does not mean this match is impossible. What if Rollins and his group invade SmackDown to take Cena out? There are a lot of ways this matchup can happen and it would be guaranteed to be one of the most anticipated fights on the WrestleMania card.
John Cena vs. Goldberg
Since returning to WWE in 2016, Goldberg has faced a handful of Superstars including The Undertaker, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar.
One man he has never faced, though, is Cena. Their careers overlapped a bit when Goldberg came to WWE in 2002, but he left in 2003 before The Leader of the Cenation was a big enough star to face him.
Now, both men are living legends in the world of Sports Entertainment. Getting them in the same ring would be a box-office draw for any event.
This wouldn't be a technical clinic. This would be all about showmanship and big moments. If the match lasted longer than 10 minutes, they would lose momentum.
Even without a title on the line, Goldberg vs. Cena is the kind of match WWE could build an entire PPV around.
Bray Wyatt vs. Aleister Black
Let's say The Fiend loses the Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. What does he do next?
Wyatt is a unique character who does not operate the same way as other Superstars. He is not as concerned with wins and losses as he is with tormenting his opponents.
Raw and SmackDown are supposed to be separate rosters, but WWE can move people around whenever it wants. And if there is one person who should be able to switch shows at a moment's notice, it's Wyatt.
Aleister Black has picked up a couple of wins over Erick Rowan in recent weeks. This is a short-term program that will be over soon, so The Fiend and The Dutch Destroyer could engage in a feud as soon as next week if WWE plans everything out correctly.
WWE clearly wants Black to be successful based on his recent booking. Putting him in the ring with one of the most dangerous men in the company is a good way to propel him up the metaphorical ladder.
Wyatt relies on intimidation and Black does not appear to be afraid of anyone. Their interactions leading up to April 5 would have people hooked.
Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan
Ever since he lost to Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan hasn't had a clear direction. One week he is teaming up with Reigns, the next he is beating up Heath Slater.
He might not want to admit it, but The Fiend changed Bryan in ways that are not completely clear yet. He might need to face Wyatt one more time to get closure.
The storyline for this would have to be about Bryan becoming obsessed with defeating Wyatt. The longer the champion refuses to face him, the more unhinged The Yes Man needs to become.
Over the next few weeks, Bryan and Wyatt need to be kept apart. Their only interactions would be through Firefly Fun House segments to build tension before they finally square off in the ring.
It doesn't feel like their journey was complete after their strap match at the Royal Rumble, and this is WWE's opportunity to wrap it up in a satisfying way.
Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman came into WWE as a member of The Wyatt Family. Since the group disbanded, The Monster Among Men and The Fiend have only had a few brief interactions.
Their last encounter came on the September 23 episode of Raw. Wyatt took out Strowman and there has never been any followup.
They are both on SmackDown and each holds a different title. Wyatt is the universal champion and Strowman has possession of the intercontinental belt.
If WWE wanted to make a match like this as big as possible, putting both titles on the line would ensure it was one of the biggest bouts on the WrestleMania card.
Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior famously clashed at WrestleMania 6 with the IC and WWF titles on the line. Wyatt and Strowman can recreate some of that magic 30 years later if the company starts building the feud right after Super ShowDown.
Who do you want to see face Cena and Wyatt at WrestleMania 36? Let me know on Twitter @BR_Doctor.