Timo Werner Feels He 'Might Be a Good Fit' at Liverpool Amid £30M Clause Report

Timo Werner has again fuelled speculation he could join Liverpool this summer, saying there's reason to think he "might be a good fit" under Jurgen Klopp amid reports his release clause is £30 million.

It was previously reported the Germany international could be available for €60 million (£50.2 million), but Sport1 (h/t MailOnline's Sam McEvoy) said his release clause is in fact worth around £20 million less.

Werner told Welt (h/t Goal's Sean Wilson) he felt Klopp is the "best coach in the world" but suggested his priorities lie with RB Leipzig for the time being:

"Our game in London has brought Liverpool [links] to the media. [They] have Jurgen Klopp, the best coach in the world who is German. There are a lot of things that would suggest that my playing style might be a good fit [in the system at Liverpool].

"It's hard to think about where to play next year if you want to step on the gas here and now.

“During the winter break, we made the mistake of being too concerned with the championship. We put ourselves under too much pressure."

The 23-year-old scored the only goal of the game when Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash earlier in February.

It was after that victory that Werner first hailed European champions Liverpool as the best on the planet and told Viasport's Jan Aage Fjortoft he was "very proud" to be linked with the Reds:

Werner's charm offensive has recently ramped up:

Klopp has responded to Werner's praise and said his club want players "who want to fight for their spot," per Metro's Tom Olver:

"We have these players and whoever wants to join us, needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.

"That CV is not easy to fulfill. The age group of our team is good in the moment. In two or three years maybe it'll be different, but for the moment, it's good.

"It depends on what you want—is it a good age for selling? Probably not. But is it a good age for performing? Yes. So there's a lot of things we have to think about. It's an interesting period."

There's no guarantee the German forward would start ahead of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane if he were to join the current squad at Anfield.

Werner scored and assisted when Leipzig dominated Schalke 5-0 at the Veltins-Arena on Saturday, bringing his record up to 27 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this term:

Liverpool signed Naby Keita from Leipzig for £52.75 million in 2018, paying a premium to secure the transfer one year prior, though the fee depended on Leipzig's league finish that season, per the Liverpool Echo.

The reported cost to sign Werner could prove much more valuable should Liverpool firm up interest in a move, with Werner seemingly eager to keep alive those links with Anfield.