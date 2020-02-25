Frank Lampard Says Chelsea Can 'Overcome Being the Underdog' vs. Bayern Munich

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has accepted Bayern Munich are considered the favourites for their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday but said his side can still come out on top if they're at their best.

The Blues host the German side at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Lampard said:

"When you look at their team, the talent they have, the medals they have, the experience they have...maybe we don't have that experience.

"But it's there to turn it around; to overcome being the underdog. Those are the best stories in sport. I understand if people call us the underdogs because Bayern are so strong."

Goal's Nizaaar Kinsella relayed further comments from the coach:

Lampard is aware of what it takes to overcome a Bayern side as an underdog. He was part of the Chelsea team that beat the Bundesliga giants on penalties in the 2012 final at their Allianz Arena.

There is probably a bigger gap between the two sides this time around, though. Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 on Saturday, but in their five matches prior to that their only victory came against Hull City in the FA Cup.

They haven't always convinced at Stamford Bridge this season, either. The Blues have already lost seven times there in all competitions as well as being held to four draws.

By contrast, Bayern have won 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions, drawing the other.

Lampard is also aware of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski, who is enjoying a sensational season even by his standards:

The Pole has notched 38 goals in just 32 matches this season:

He needs one more strike to make this his most prolific season in the Champions League, and six more overall for this to be the most prolific of his career.

The 31-year-old would be dangerous enough to any side, but Chelsea could be particularly vulnerable.

Of the teams to reach the last 16, only Tottenham and Atalanta shipped more goals in the group stage than the Blues.

In the Premier League, 10th-place Burnley are the only top-half side to have conceded more than Chelsea's 37 goals.