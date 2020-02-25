Jurgen Klopp 'Cannot Believe' Liverpool Tied EPL Streak Record with West Ham Win

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said he "cannot believe" Premier League leaders Liverpool tied the record for consecutive wins in the English top flight after coming from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday.

David Moyes' side briefly led at Anfield but succumbed following second-half strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The victory meant Liverpool—22 points clear at the summit—equalled Manchester City's 2017-18 record of 18 successive wins, as well as tying the club record of 21 straight victories at Anfield.

The Merseysiders will end their 30-year wait for a top-tier title provided they can take 12 points from their 11 remaining matches, and Klopp appeared in awe of his side after the game, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

"I never thought it would be broken or equalled. We did it, and I cannot believe it happened to be honest. Whatever will happen this season is an effort of all of us.

"But you are right it is very special. We all know that these numbers are very special. But we are in the situation, and we want to react. We said at the start of our time here that we wanted to create history and write our own stories and the players have clearly taken that seriously.

"The numbers, of course, are unbelievable, we know that it is special. But we have to be ready to fight to the end as everybody is fighting for everything right now. Now we prepare for the next one at Watford on Saturday and we have to be 100 per cent for the next one."

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring after nine minutes, but Issa Diop swiftly equalised before Pablo Fornals put West Ham ahead after half-time. Lukasz Fabianski spilled Salah's tame-looking shot through his own legs in the 68th minute, and Mane was well-placed to volley home the decider nine minutes from time:

Liverpool's streak of 21 successive home victories matches the club record assembled between January and December 1972 when the team was managed by Reds legend Bill Shankly.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was named man of the match following his two assists—for the initial breakthrough and Mane's winner—but the right-back was also quick to focus on Saturday's visit to Watford in Week 28:

The Reds could secure their maiden Premier League crown at home to Crystal Palace on March 23 if they fail to drop any more points before then.

Rivals Manchester United remain the only team to have taken points from Klopp's side this season following their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on October 20. Liverpool's last top-flight defeat was a 2-1 loss away to current holders Manchester City on January 3, 2019.

The leaders looked as though they missed injured Jordan Henderson after conceding more than once in a single league fixture for the first time since they thrashed rivals Everton 5-2 on December 4.

Henderson's replacement Naby Keita failed to bring the same commanding presence:

Liverpool could finish this season's Premier League campaign with a record 112 points if they win each of their 11 remaining games. City's 100 points in 2017-18 is the current benchmark, per the official Premier League website.

It would also be a new Premier League record if they were to stay on schedule and clinch the title in March, with United holding that honour after they sealed the 2000-01 trophy on April 14.