B/R Staff Roundtable: Does Wilder Stand a Chance vs. Fury in 3rd Fight?

Turns out I've got a lot more flexibility than I'd ever imagined.

After all, it was just a few days ago—in a journalistic piece not too dissimilar from this one—that I spent about 300 words suggesting Wilder would stop Fury in their high-profile rematch.

Of course, that pick was voided the instant Fury's right hand landed behind Wilder's left ear.

And over the subsequent four rounds, I'd be lying if I said I hadn't uttered phrases like "he's done," "he's about to get knocked out" and "they need to save him from himself" before it finally ended.

Anyway, as further proof of my nimbleness, I've gone all-in when it comes to joining Kelsey—yes, the only one among us who picked Fury last time—as a card-carrying member of Team Fury this time.

Not only do I think he wins the trilogy fight, but I think he does so just as easily as Saturday.

For all the reasons I was too distracted to stand with last week.

While I conceded then that the Englishman was a more talented all-around fighter and had won more rounds in the first fight in late 2018, I clung to the notion that the two rounds in which Wilder scored knockdowns were more important than what had occurred across the other 30 minutes.

But like any other bomber, Bronze or otherwise, the bombs only matter if they land.

And if Fury fights Wilder the way he did Saturday night—off the front foot, forcing the Alabaman to focus on his evasion and defense at least as much as his offense—they're much less likely to do so.

Once that playing field is leveled, Fury's advantages become more pronounced. He's bigger, he's longer, he's heavier, he's stronger. And when his blows land, they have a particularly devastating (read: decisive) impact.

For those reasons, so long as he's in shape and prepared, he'll always have Wilder's number.

Sorry, Deontay. It's not you, it's me. But I hope we can still be friends.