Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended Indefinitely Following Arrest

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen suspended tight end Peyton Hendershot for an indefinite period of time after he was arrested for allegedly entering an ex-girlfriend's apartment without permission and grabbing and shoving her.

The Associated Press reported the news Monday, noting Hendershot is facing a felony charge of residential entry and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.

"(Allen) will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments," a statement released by the team read in part.

This comes after Jon Blau and Laura Lane of the Herald-Times (h/t ESPN) reported the tight end was arrested Saturday and also allegedly took his ex-girlfriend's cell phone.

Police said Hendershot accused the woman of infidelity.

According to Scott Horner of IndyStar, "formal charges are expected later this week."

Hendershot appeared in 13 games as a sophomore last season and was second on the team in receiving yards, hauling in 52 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns for the Hoosiers.