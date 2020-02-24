Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended Indefinitely Following Arrest

Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended Indefinitely Following ArrestFebruary 25, 2020
Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen suspended tight end Peyton Hendershot for an indefinite period of time after he was arrested for allegedly entering an ex-girlfriend's apartment without permission and grabbing and shoving her.
The Associated Press reported the news Monday, noting Hendershot is facing a felony charge of residential entry and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
"(Allen) will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments," a statement released by the team read in part.
This comes after Jon Blau and Laura Lane of the Herald-Times (h/t ESPN) reported the tight end was arrested Saturday and also allegedly took his ex-girlfriend's cell phone.
Police said Hendershot accused the woman of infidelity.
According to Scott Horner of IndyStar, "formal charges are expected later this week."
Hendershot appeared in 13 games as a sophomore last season and was second on the team in receiving yards, hauling in 52 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns for the Hoosiers.
Hoosier Huddle Podcast: 2020 Spring Practice Offensive Preview