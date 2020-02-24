Wisconsin Herd HC Chase Buford Suspended After Calling Referee 'F--king Clown'

Mike E. Roemer/Getty Images

The NBA G League suspended Wisconsin Herd coach Chase Buford for two games for criticizing the officiating after his team's 126-117 defeat to the Grand Rapids Drive on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Buford told reporters the referees' performance had been "unprofessional" and "embarrassing." He also singled out referee Matt Rafferty, whom he called a "f--king clown," per Ryan Rodig of WFRV-TV:

Herd general manager Dave Dean said in a statement the team was considering how it would discipline Buford (h/t USA Today's Scott Gleeson).

Buford also apologized for the comments: "I deeply apologize for my behavior. It was unprofessional and I'm embarrassed. It's a tough learning experience as a first-year head coach and I am truly sorry, and will grow from this."

The Herd were whistled for 21 personal fouls in Sunday's game compared to 13 for the Drive. Grand Rapids also attempted 18 free throws, nine more than Wisconsin.