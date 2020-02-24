Eagles Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Advances to Hollywood Round on 'American Idol'

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles fans have something to root for this offseason.

Rookie Eagles cheerleader Kyle Tanguay earned a golden ticket and is headed to the Hollywood round on this season of American Idol:

Tanguay auditioned on Sunday night's episode of the iconic singing competition series by covering Shawn Mendes' song "Mercy." The Philly cheerleading squad accompanied Tanguay to Washington, D.C., even coming into the room with him for his audition:

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie were won over:

Tanguay told Olivia Schaller of the Eagles' official website about the experience:

"It was actually the first time my teammates heard me sing and a few of them got emotional. Seeing their reaction, I found myself not even really being worried about the outcome of my audition on American Idol. I was just so grateful to have my team there with me, to know that regardless of the outcome, I had their unconditional support. It honestly just shows the closeness of our team.

[...]

"Katy Perry is one of my music idols and her Super Bowl XLIX halftime show is iconic, so to be able to sing in front of her was especially exhilarating."

American Idol airs Sundays on ABC.