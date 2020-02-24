Justin Simmons Expects Broncos to Use Franchise Tag on Him Ahead of Free Agency

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Justin Simmons told SiriusXM NFL Radio Monday that he, his family and his agent "expect to get franchise tagged" by the Denver Broncos during free agency:

"We're kind of sitting on the optimistic side of things just because, in the past, when the Broncos have used the tag—and [general manager/president of football operations John] Elway's used it—they've always worked out a long-term deal," the 26-year-old safety said. "So, we're pretty confident that we'll be able to work something out."

Simmons was drafted by Denver in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Boston College. The deadline for the Broncos and Simmons to either agree to a long-term deal or play on the franchise tag on him is July 15 (h/t The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala).

Over the weekend, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero relayed that the NFL and NFLPA have altered the schedule for placing franchise tags and transition tags. The timetable is now Feb. 27 to March 12, which gives teams two additional days.

The Broncos have plenty of reason for wanting to hold onto Simmons any way they can, and using the team-friendly franchise tag would make sense.

"Among the 43 NFL safeties with at least 30 targets in 2019, Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons ranked first in passer rating when targeted at 32.1," Pro Football Focus wrote on Saturday. "The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent allowed just 25 receptions from 47 targets for 239 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions."

To Simmons' point about Denver's history with the franchise tag, ESPN's Jeff Legwold wrote:

"The Broncos, in Elway's tenure, have certainly been willing to use it. And they have routinely used it on the way to long-term deals. The Broncos designated kicker Matt Prater in 2012, tackle Ryan Clady in 2013, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in 2015 and linebacker Von Miller in 2016. In all four of those cases, the Broncos worked out a multiyear deal with the players by July of that same year."

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is also set to hit free agency for the first time in his nine-year career with the Broncos:

Simmons led Denver with four interceptions and 15 passes defended last season among Broncos defenders. He also tied for second with 93 total tackles (65 solo).