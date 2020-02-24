Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott Contract Talks Haven't Been Held in 2020

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Though Dak Prescott is not under contract for 2020, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has not engaged in contract talks with the quarterback's representatives since September prior to the 2019 season, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Still, the team continues to believe Prescott will remain with the organization.

"Dak's our quarterback. He's our quarterback for the future," Jones said, per Gehlken. "We have nothing but the greatest respect for him."

The Cowboys reportedly won't agree to a new contract with either Prescott or receiver Amari Cooper until league rules for 2020 are in place.

Even without a new deal, the Cowboys will have the opportunity to use the franchise tag on Prescott to keep him on the roster for at least another season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month the franchise tag "looks inevitable," although both sides prefer a long-term agreement. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported the Cowboys are "going to make a push" to find a deal before the franchise-tag deadline, which has been pushed back two days to March 12.

The quarterback also recently discussed his belief the two sides will find common ground.

"My mindset is to be in Dallas, and I've got the confidence in my team to get something done, the confidence in the Cowboys that we'll be able to," he said on RapSheet and Friends last month (via Garrett Stepien of 247Sports).

Still, it will be difficult to complete any deal if there is no discussion between the team and the player.

Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, although the Cowboys struggled to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs despite high expectations entering the year.