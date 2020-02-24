Kobe, Gianna Bryant Memorialized by Vanessa, Beyonce, Michael Jordan and More

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Thousands gathered at Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.

The Bryant family held a private service for the two Feb. 7 in Orange County, California. Monday allowed fans to formally honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend, and the date reflected the jersey numbers of Kobe (No. 24) and Gianna (No. 2).

Staples Center included another nod to the 18-time All-Star, surrounding the stage with one rose for each of the 33,643 points he scored over his career, per the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi.

The event opened with a brief performance by Beyonce.

Three days after the crash, Vanessa Bryant wrote a message of thanks for the support she had received from family and friends. Monday was the first time she publicly eulogized her husband and daughter.

"Babe, you take care of our Gigi, and I got Noni, BB, and Coco," she said, per the Los Angeles Times. "We are still the best team. We love and miss you booboo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, and have fun in Heaven until we meet again. We love you both, and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy."

Gianna had aspired to be a basketball player like her father. Bleacher Report's Mirin Fader detailed her exploits on the court and dreams she had for her future. Vanessa spoke about how much of an impact Gianna could've had for women's basketball writ large.

Throughout his career, Bryant was often compared to Michael Jordan, and the 18-time All-star attempted to mold his game after the Chicago Bulls legend.

"Everyone wanted to talk about the comparisons between him and I," Jordan said, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I just wanted to talk about Kobe."

He added that "a piece of me died" upon learning of Bryant's death, per the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan was unable to hold back tears as he spoke about his friendship with Bryant.

The Hall of Famer lightened the mood in the arena briefly when he joked his tearful face was going to become another internet meme, per NBA TV's Matt Winer.

Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal won three straight titles in the eight years they spent together on the Lakers. They didn't always see eye to eye in Los Angeles but eventually moved past their differences.

O'Neal recounted a story that summed up Bryant's approach to the game.

The former All-Star center said that some of his teammates had complained to him that Bryant, still early in his career, wasn't passing the ball. O'Neal approached Kobe and gave him the adage that there's no "I" in the word "team." Bryant responded thusly, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix: "Yeah, but there is a 'me' in that motherf--ker."

Especially after his retirement from the NBA, Bryant became a prominent fan of the women's game. He and Gianna were often seated courtside for the biggest matchups in the WNBA and college basketball.

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu and Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma all spoke Monday about their experiences with Kobe and Gianna.

Bryant is one of eight finalists in the Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 class. The five-time champion is a lock to go in on the first ballot, and his induction in August would be another opportunity for fans to celebrate his impressive legacy on the court.