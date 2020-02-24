Joe Burrow's Measurements from 2020 NFL Combine Reportedly Revealed

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first measurements at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine took place Monday, and all eyes were on potential No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports provided the full measurements from the LSU quarterback:

The hand size could be a concern, with the nine-inch length from pinkie to thumb matching the smallest measured at the combine since 2008 among first-round quarterbacks, per Ben Baby of ESPN. Jared Goff, Ryan Tannehill and Chad Henne are the only players with nine-inch hands to throw at least 300 NFL passes in the last 10 years, per Baby.

Jake Fromm, also considered a potential first-round pick, had his hands measured at 8⅞", per Robinson. Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa were each measured at 10 inches.

While some overlook the hand size, it could potentially correlate with increased turnovers. Scouts from bad-weather cities reportedly especially take note, per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the No. 1 overall pick, while current head coach Zac Taylor previously served as quarterback coach for both Goff with the Los Angeles Rams and Tannehill with the Miami Dolphins. The coach could potentially provide extra insight as to how much this could affect him.

Of course, the hands haven't been a problem for Burrow in his career to this point:

His work on the field should also help overlook the issue after totaling 5,671 passing yards and a record 60 passing touchdowns this past season.

Adding in his good height at 6'3½", Burrow should remain a top prospect heading into April's draft.