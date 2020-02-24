Manchester United's Chris Smalling Says He Feels 'Loved' on Loan at Roma

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chris Smalling has said he's yet to decide whether he will remain with Manchester United after a successful loan spell at Roma.

Sky Sports News reported the Englishman has expressed his happiness in Italy, and he will consider if he wishes to exit Old Trafford after gaining the affection of Roma supporters.

Smalling said he was apprehensive about his loan switch but has adapted to life in the capital:

"When I first came it was exciting but also daunting because you're not sure what to expect.

"New country, new experience. But considering the way I've settled in, the love that I have felt, especially from the fans but everyone in Rome, it will be an interesting decision to make.

"Some of the other players said if you really hit the ground running, the love that you can have in this city is unbelievable. That's really what I've felt and so have my family. Long may it continue."

Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Smalling will complete a 12-month spell at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season. Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has said he would like to permanently sign the centre-back, per Sky Sports:

"Chris is a great, great man, a great, great professional. The adaptation (to Italian football) was very easy for him. He's a boy that everyone loves in the club because he is a great professional.

"I would like Chris to stay. We are speaking. I don't know if it is possible because of the situation with Manchester United, but I would like so much for Chris to stay here with us because he is very important."

Smalling appeared surplus to requirements under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Harry Maguire arrived from Leicester City last summer.

However, his Serie A performances have gained him plaudits, and the 30-year-old has proved there's plenty of life left in his career.

Smalling has made 24 appearances in Serie A and Europe this term. His consistency has seen him become an automatic starter.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

United continue to have issues at the back. Maguire has formed a partnership with Victor Lindelof, but the Swede has failed to impress during a troublesome campaign for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer will have been impressed by Smalling's form, and the defender could regain his England spot. He arrived at United from Fulham in 2010 as a technical centre-back, and he's been allowed to show off his talents on the ball in Italy.

The defender remains under contract at Old Trafford until 2022, with United holding an extra-year option on his services. Solskjaer will have to decide whether he cashes in on the player or reintegrates him into United's latest rebuild.