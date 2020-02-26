Astros-Free MLB Spring Training Storylines to Track Ahead of Opening Day

10 of 10

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Though the chance to see familiar players in new threads isn't an important part of spring training, per se, it's certainly one of the more fun aspects of it.

Case in point, the Yankees unleashed $324 million ace Gerrit Cole for the first time Monday night. He threw only 20 pitches in two innings, yet he offered a tantalizing tease of his extraordinary ability by hitting 98 mph on the gun and striking out two.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have already trotted Betts out for a few games. The 2018 AL MVP has done his part with two hits in five at-bats, plus an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers will also get a sense of whether David Price is a capable replacement for Hyun-Jin Ryu, who's now with the Toronto Blue Jays. Fellow aces Zack Wheeler (Philadelphia Phillies), Madison Bumgarner (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Corey Kluber (Texas Rangers) are also in new places.

In addition to Rendon, Josh Donaldson (Minnesota Twins) is another star third baseman who left the NL East. There are also whole teams that look completely different, including the Reds (Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama) and White Sox (Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion, Dallas Keuchel, et al).

Because all of this will take some getting used to, there's no time like the present to get started.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.