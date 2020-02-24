Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Reaction Was 'Human' After PSG Red Card vs. Bordeaux

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has defended Neymar after he was sent off in their 4-3 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

Neymar picked up a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Yacine Adli in injury time.

Per Goal's Timothy Abraham, Tuchel said after the match: "We have to talk about the whole situation. He is nervous and he reacts. It is human. He must not, but it is human. And the Bordeaux player does not even get a yellow card."

The Bordeaux player Tuchel was referring to was Youssouf Sabaly, who had earlier escaped sanction despite hauling Neymar to the ground in front of the officials.

Neymar's red card came in the 92nd minute at the end of a breathless seven-goal thriller:

French football writer Rich Allen was critical of the Brazilian, who made his feelings on the matter known to the officials as he walked off the pitch:

Fellow writer Mohammed Ali also felt it was a deserved red card for his foul on Adli, but he could understand Neymar's frustration:

The 28-year-old was fouled three times on Sunday. Presnel Kimpembe was the only PSG player who suffered the same number, per WhoScored.com.

On average, he's fouled 4.1 times per game in Ligue 1, the most in the division. The next most fouled player is Montpellier's Teji Savanier at three times per game.

Neymar will miss Dijon's visit to the Parc des Princes on Saturday as a result of his red card.

After that, PSG face Lyon in the Coupe de France semi-final and Strasbourg in Ligue 1 before their crucial UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund on March 11, in which PSG will attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit.