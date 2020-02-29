AEW Revolution 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: AEW

When All Elite Wrestling formed, it helped recharge the professional wrestling business. It only makes sense that AEW kicked off its second year with the Revolution 2020 event.

Heading into this show, all the titles were on the line. MJF and Cody were set to clash, and Jake Hager was finally ready to wrestle his first match for the company.

There was a lot of potential for this to be amazing, but nothing is ever guaranteed. Now that it's finished, was it mostly a success, or did some matches fail to live up to the hype?

Let's assess the damage and pinpoint some of the standout pros and cons of the night.

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points of AEW Revolution 2020.

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.