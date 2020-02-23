Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Battery

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2020

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot (86) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Peyton Hendershot was arrested Saturday and is facing a felony residential charge and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Jon Blau and Laura Lane of the Herald-Times (h/t ESPN) reported the news. The report cited a release from police that said Hendershot entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment without permission, grabbed her neck, shoved her and stole her cell phone.

The misdemeanor charges are domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.

"Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot," a school spokesperson said in a statement. "IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

The police said Hendershot accused his ex-girlfriend of infidelity.

The tight end appeared in 13 games for the Hoosiers during the 2019 season as a sophomore and was expected to be one of the team's biggest offensive contributors in 2020.

Related

    Early Look at the 5-Star Recruits in the 2021 Class

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Early Look at the 5-Star Recruits in the 2021 Class

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    IU Football: Tight End Peyton Hendershot Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
    Indiana Hoosiers Football

    IU Football: Tight End Peyton Hendershot Arrested on Multiple Charges

    Mike Schumann
    via The Daily Hoosier

    Newcomer Q&A: Luke Haggard

    Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
    Indiana Hoosiers Football

    Newcomer Q&A: Luke Haggard

    Peegs.com
    via Peegs.com

    WATCH: Dexter Williams, Luke Wiginton, Caleb Murphy

    Indiana Hoosiers Football logo
    Indiana Hoosiers Football

    WATCH: Dexter Williams, Luke Wiginton, Caleb Murphy

    Rivals
    via Rivals