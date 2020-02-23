NASCAR at Las Vegas 2020 Results: Joey Logano Wins Race for 2nd Straight Year

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Joey Logano is the back-to-back Pennzoil 400 champion after claiming Sunday afternoon's 2020 running of the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Logano improved dramatically from placing 26th at last week's Daytona 500 and clinched his first 2020 NASCAR Cup Series points. Matt DiBenedetto came in second place and secured Wood Brothers Racing's first top-five finish since June 2018.

Chase Elliott won Stage 1 and Stage 2 to capture three of four stages to start this season. However, Elliott encountered issues down the stretch that he couldn't recover from:

Elliott arrived at the checkered flag 26th, an even worse result than his disappointing 17th-place Daytona 500 finish.

Kyle Busch was set to begin on the pole based on 2019 points after Saturday's qualifying round was canceled because of rain, but his No. 18 was forced to start from the field's rear alongside reigning back-to-back Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin and No. 95 Christopher Bell:

Kevin Harvick assumed pole position as a result. Harvick led for 92 laps—the most of anybody in the field—but was not in front when it mattered most.

Pennzoil 400 Top 10

1. Joey Logano

2. Matt DiBenedetto

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4. Austin Dillon

5. Jimmie Johnson

6. Bubba Wallace

7. Brad Keselowski

8. Kevin Harvick

9. Kyle Larson

10. Ty Dillon

Full results available at NASCAR.com.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.