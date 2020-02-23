WGC-Mexico Championship 2020: Patrick Reed Surges Past DeChambeau Late for Win

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Patrick Reed outpaced Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday to win the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

Reed shot four under in the final round and ended at 18 under for the tournament to claim his second WGC title in his career. He was one shot better than runner-up DeChambeau. Jon Rahm and Erik van Rooyen tied for third at 15 under.

WGC-Mexico Championship Leaderboard

1. Patrick Reed (-18)

2. Bryson DeChambeau (-17)

T3. Jon Rahm (-15)

T3. Erik van Rooyen (-15)

5. Rory McIlroy (-14)

T6. Hideki Matsuyama (-13)

T6. Tyrrell Hatton (-13)

T6. Justin Thomas (-13)

T9. Billy Horschel (-12)

T9. Kevin Na (-12)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

The decisive moment came on No. 16. Reed hooked his drive a little to the left but recovered with an excellent approach that rolled to within four feet of the cup. He sank his birdie putt to jump ahead of DeChambeau.

His lead swelled to two shots as he birdied No. 17.

The drama wasn't over, though. Reed's tee shot on No. 18 sailed right of the fairway, opening the door for a possible double bogey.

Reed chipped out back onto the fairway and got on the green with his third shot. Knowing he only needed a two-putt for the title, he was happy to play for the bogey.

DeChambeau will undoubtedly leave Mexico feeling like a golden opportunity slipped through his grasp.

As he stood on the 17th green, his lead over Reed shrunk to one shot following Reed's birdie on No. 15. Whether he was aware of the situation or not, that added more pressure to DeChambeau as he lined up a long birdie putt.

His effort rolled well past the cup, leaving him with an 11-footer to save par. The putt looked good before moving right at the last minute, forcing DeChambeau to settle for bogey.

He also badly under-hit a makeable birdie putt on No. 18 that would have propelled him into a tie with Reed when all was said and done.

The final stretch wiped out what had been a brilliant round for the 26-year-old, who's still looking for his first victory of the season. He had been at seven under to surge up the leaderboard and into sole possession of first place.

DeChambeau at least had a better day than Justin Thomas, who was the leader through 54 holes. Thomas had three bogeys on his front nine to go one over and started the back nine with a double bogey on No. 10.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Dustin Johnson went one under to end at even par and in a tie for 48th. Adam Scott tied for 26th at four under. Billy Horschel (six-under 65) and Xander Schauffele (five-under 66) both closed on a high note but were too far back to factor in the outcome. Horschel tied for ninth and Schauffele tied for 14th.

The Tour heads to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for the Honda Classic at PGA National. Keith Mitchell enters as the defending champion.