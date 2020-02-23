No. 7 Maryland Upset by No. 25 Ohio State as 9-Game Winning Streak Snapped

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

No. 7 Maryland saw its nine-game winning streak come to an end Sunday as No. 25 Ohio State came away with a 79-72 home win at Value City Arena.

Luther Muhammad scored a season-high 22 points for the Buckeyes, which had five players finish in double figures despite starter Kyle Young going down early with an apparent ankle injury. A 36-27 rebounding advantage was also key in the team holding on for the win.

Ohio State improved to 18-9, 8-8 in the Big Ten, after earning its biggest home win of the season.

Maryland (22-5, 12-4) didn't get its usual production from its stars, as Anthony Cowan Jr. finished with 10 points and seven assists while fouling out with just under four minutes remaining. Jalen Smith ended with eight points and seven boards to snap his nine-game streak with a double-double.

It was a back-and-forth game for much of the first half, but Ohio State began to pull away for a seven-point lead at halftime. After scoring the first seven points of the second half, the home team went up 14 points with about 18 minutes remaining.

Though Maryland was able to keep the margin within a few possessions, the team was never able to regain the lead.

Cowan entered the day with a team-high 16.7 points per game, but he was held to just 1-of-4 from the field and 0-of-1 from three-point range. Though he had been impressive late in games this year, he never got a chance after picking up his fifth foul on a technical with 3:54 remaining.

Smith also never got going offensively and finished 3-of-8 from the floor.

Though Aaron Wiggins came through with a season-high 20 points on six made threes, Maryland couldn't keep up with Ohio State.

The Buckeyes showcased impressive balance offensively, scoring against any defense the Terps threw at them.

Kaleb Wesson was a force in the middle, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The supporting cast had been more of a question mark this season but came through in this one with great shooting from everywhere on the floor. The team shot 10-of-25 from three-point range and 23-of-28 from the free-throw line to help hold the lead down the stretch.

It helped Ohio State improve to 4-0 against Associated Press Top 10 opponents this year.