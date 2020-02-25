Early Predictions for the Champions of Every 2020 CBB Conference Tournament

1 of 10

America East: Vermont (22-7, 12-2)

The Catamounts have won 12 of their last 13, boast a road win over St. John's and came within six points of defeating Virginia in Charlottesville.

Atlantic Sun: Liberty (26-3, 12-2)

There's a tight title race between Liberty and second-place North Florida here, as the teams tied their season series, but the Flames' road win against high-major Vanderbilt gives them a narrow edge.

Big Sky: Northern Colorado (19-8, 12-4)

Behind the efficient play of lead guard Jonah Radebaugh (16.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.4 APG), the Bears have won seven of their last eight games.

Big South: Winthrop (19-10, 13-3)

Both the Eagles and Radford have beaten high-level opponents on the road, and they split their season series. But Winthrop's defeat of bubble team St. Mary's makes it a slight favorite.

Big West: UC Irvine (19-10, 11-2)

A top-10 rebounding team nationwide, the Anteaters have won 11 of their last 13, defeated Boise State on the road, and hung tough with TCU in Fort Worth.

Colonial: Hofstra (22-7, 13-3)

The Pride are a top-40 offensive team in the NCAA, have won nine games in a row, and beat UCLA in Westwood this year.

Conference USA: North Texas (18-10, 12-3)

Western Kentucky and Louisiana Tech are hot on the trail of the Mean Green, but UNT ranks fifth in the country in true shooting percentage and has lost only three games since Christmas.

Horizon League: Wright State (24-6, 14-3)

Despite leading Northern Kentucky by only one game, the Raiders beat the Norse by 32 points in January, boast a top-20 offense in the country, and are primed for their second tourney appearance in three seasons.

Ivy League: Yale (20-6, 8-2)

Despite a mere one-game difference separating Yale from Princeton and Harvard, the Bulldogs' nearly spotless nonconference slate and near-upset of North Carolina makes them a far more formidable threat.

MAAC: Siena (15-10, 11-5)

Despite abysmal home-road splits, the Saints boast an energetic inside-out duo with Jalen Pickett (15.5 PPG, 5.6 APG, 4.5 RPG, 46.2 FG%) and Notre Dame transfer Elijah Burns (14.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 62.8 FG%), and have won eight of their last nine games.

MAC: Akron (21-6, 11-3)

The Zips have won 16 games by double-digits this year, and they nearly upset then-second ranked Louisville on the road in November.

MEAC: Norfolk State (13-15, 9-4)

After a rough nonconference stint, the Spartans have rebounded the past few months, winning 10 of their last 16 games and seven by at least 10 points.