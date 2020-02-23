No. 9 Penn State Upset by Unranked Indiana for PSU's 2nd Loss This Week

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

No. 9 Penn State suffered its second straight loss after jumping into the Top 10, falling 68-60 to unranked Indiana on Sunday.

Nine different Hoosiers scored in a balanced effort. Trayce Jackson-Davis stood out with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Al Durham led the team with 14 points in an impressive win that improved Indiana's record to 18-9, 8-8 in the Big Ten.

Lamar Stevens was the only aggressive player for the Nittany Lions with Myreon Jones out with an illness, scoring 29 points but struggling with efficiency (11-of-27 from the field). He helped give Penn State (20-7, 10-6) a second-half lead after trailing by 19 in the first half, but the visitors couldn't pull out a win at Assembly Hall.

Though the Nittany Lions reached the Top 10 this week for the first time since 1996, a home loss to Illinois Tuesday and a road defeat to Indiana will drop them down Monday's rankings.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.