Oregon's Justin Herbert Ranked 1st Ahead of LSU's Joe Burrow by Anonymous Scout

While many consider LSU star Joe Burrow to be the best quarterback in the 2020 draft, the opinion isn't universally held.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero spoke to an AFC scout who ranked Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ahead of Burrow: "He's bigger [6'6⅛", 227 lbs]. He's stronger. There's nothing more that kid needs to do."

