Oregon's Justin Herbert Ranked 1st Ahead of LSU's Joe Burrow by Anonymous Scout

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2020

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks runs to the huddle during the first quarter of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

While many consider LSU star Joe Burrow to be the best quarterback in the 2020 draft, the opinion isn't universally held.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero spoke to an AFC scout who ranked Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ahead of Burrow: "He's bigger [6'6⅛", 227 lbs]. He's stronger. There's nothing more that kid needs to do."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

